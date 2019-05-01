Tex B. Bartlett Tex Bruce Bartlett has left this world for the Land of Fire Safety. Born in June 1941 in Seattle, Tex passed away on the first of May, 2018 in Everett, WA. Tex was the first of five children born to Cecil and Betty Bartlett of West Seattle. Tex attended Marysville High School when the family moved north to Snohomish County. The family brought electricity to a new homestead at the end of the Wade Road in Arlington prior to Tex's senior year in high school. Both Marysville and Arlington High Schools claim him as one of their own. Tex leaves behind his beloved daughters, Becky and Jennifer, as well as grandchildren A.J., Ellie and Ruby. Tex worked for Snohomish County Government for 32 years, serving first as an arson investigator, followed by decades as a fire inspector. At one time, he was the solo fire inspector covering the entire county. In later years, he was delighted to provide fire inspections in the Lakewood School District, popping into Miss Bartlett's kindergarten class for impromptu safety lessons. He was known for his consistency, work ethic, and honor code. Tex did not want a memorial service, but family and friends will gather to celebrate his life this summer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019