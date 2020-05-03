Theadore Darrell Jacobsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theadore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 31, 1934 - April 26, 2020 Ted Jacobsen, age 85, went home to the Lord April 26, 2020. He was born August 31, 1934 in Snohomish, WA to Magnus and Florence Jacobsen. He is survived by his children, Linda (Daryl) Boersema, Darrell (Ruth) Jacobsen, Sandy (Chris) Kadet, Alan (Linda) Jacobsen, Tina (Matt) Andrews; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; brother, Al Jacobsen; sister, Geneva Peterson; and numerous cousins. Celebration of life will be held in late august.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved