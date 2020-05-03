Or Copy this URL to Share

Aug. 31, 1934 - April 26, 2020 Ted Jacobsen, age 85, went home to the Lord April 26, 2020. He was born August 31, 1934 in Snohomish, WA to Magnus and Florence Jacobsen. He is survived by his children, Linda (Daryl) Boersema, Darrell (Ruth) Jacobsen, Sandy (Chris) Kadet, Alan (Linda) Jacobsen, Tina (Matt) Andrews; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; brother, Al Jacobsen; sister, Geneva Peterson; and numerous cousins. Celebration of life will be held in late august.





