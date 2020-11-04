Thelma (Donna) Huebner died October 27, 2020 in Washington due to a chronic medical condition. Donna was 64 years old and born in Columbus, Ohio to Melvin Floyd and Mildred Alivina Huebner. She was also a fraternal twin to Velma Bundy and older by 45 minutes (which she teased her younger sister about every chance she got). Parents and sisters Shirley Burton & Dorothy Deal as well as brother Melvin Huebner all preceded her in death.

Donna was a faithful servant to God and loved to sing in her church choir and at home. She worked to aid those suffering with substance abuse to find light in their lives, and later worked in retail for 15 years. It was a blessing to her family that she was able to move with them to Washington state and enjoy the sights, scenery, activities and simply being with family.

She is survived by her twin sister Velma Bundy, nephew Kurtis Bundy, niece Cat Bundy and great niece Emma Jean. Other loved nieces and nephews include Jennifer Plummer and family, Valerie Runyan and family, Timothy Deal, and Scott Deal with many other great nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was loved, cherished and will be immeasurably missed by her wombmate and entire family.

