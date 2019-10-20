Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Louise White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oct.10, 1938-Oct. 11, 2019 Thelma Louise White passed away peacefully in Everett, WA on Friday, October 11, 2019 with family at her side. Thelma was born in Tacoma, WA, and grew up in Everett, WA, graduating from Everett High School, class of 1956. She married Richard White and had one daughter, Louise Marie. She worked as a successful real estate agent until she was in her mid-70's. In addition to enjoying her work, family and friends, she was most proud of her grandson, Nathaniel, as well as her time as hostess of the public access TV show, Celebrity Jazz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard White. She is survived by her daughter, Louise (Russell) Beckley; grandson, Nathaniel Beckley; sister, Linda Moody; and numerous additional relatives. Thelma requested no service be held.



