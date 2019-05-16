Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma M. Kane. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Margaret Kane July 30, 1923 -May 9, 2019 Thelma Kane, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, passed away on May 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Mukilteo, Washington to William and Elzina Weers. Thelma attended first through nine grades at Rosehill School in Mukilteo and graduated from Everett High School in 1941. She then worked for a few months at Paine Field located at that time in the Armory in Everett. Then in October of that year, went to Washington DC for five years during World War II, working for the Office of War Information, OSS (called the CIA today) and the state department. She returned to Mukilteo in 1946 and married her husband of 56 years, Ronald Kane. She is survived by four children: Ann Almli (Cameron) of Mukilteo; Jannelle Spaller (Alex) of Clear Lake, WA; Michael Kane (Cheryl) of Mukilteo; Cheryl Wright (Bob) of Everett; daughter-in-law, Linda Seanoa (Malaki Sr.) of Everett. She also leaves 17 grandchildren: Ryan Almli, Jennifer Daily, Cole Almli, Heather Kane, Tricia Kane-Yi, Patricia Kane, Oliana Sweet, Malaki Seanoa II, Alisia Belter, Aaron King, Chennelle Spaller, Amie Wall, Josh Kane, Olivia Woods, Lydia Kane, Matt Wright and Brandon Wright; also 19 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kane; her parents, William and Elzina Weers; her sister, Marie Weers Ruschner; son, Patrick Kane and son, Richard Kane. She was a long time member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the St. John Mission Catholic Church, the Pilchuck Women's Democratic Club, Catholic Daughters, and the Mukilteo Historical Society. After retiring from the A & W, she volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul Foodbank, the Mukilteo Lighthouse Giftshop and the St. John Mission Women's Guild. She was very involved with her community and loved to help and give of her time. She loved to read, bird watching, to go swimming at the Mukilteo beach, camping with her family and travel with Ronald. She loved her faithful companion dog, Rags. She was known throughout the family as the best Apple Pie maker. She loved her family most of all - "they came first". During her marriage to Ronald Kane they owned and worked side by side at their Produce Company and the A & W Drive Inn located in Everett. Thank you to all the caregivers at Home Away from Home who took such wonderful care of our mom (Niki, Aleni, Millie, Tanya, Tabitha to name a few). Thanks also to Vere and Haley, her caregivers at her home. Catholic Mass services for Thelma will be held at St. John Mission in Mukilteo on May 20, 2019 at 11:30am. Viewing will be from 3-4pm at Evergreen Funeral home in Everett on May 19, 2019, Recitation of the Rosary at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.





