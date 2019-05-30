May 7, 1930 - May 23, 2019 Thelma was born in Fairport Harbor, OH on May 7, 1930 and passed peacefully in her sleep on May 23, 2019 in Everett, WA. She moved to Turku, Finland with her grandmother when she was just a few months old, she moved back to the United States in 1980. She is survived by her son, Sakari and his wife, Armi Kaihlamaki; daughter, Leena and her husband, Brian Golchin; grandchildren, Rocky, Erica and Kayvon; and numerous other loved ones and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held June 15, 2019 at Meadows III at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 30, 2019