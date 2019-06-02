Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Allen Wenta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family, Ted passed into the loving arms of Jesus on May 27, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. In 55 short years, Ted left an indelible imprint on thousands of lives, and now that his work on Earth is finished, we rejoice that he's in Heaven. Ted will be deeply missed by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Kristin (Matt) Blow, Paige (Will) Hall, and Catie (Jesse) Bowers; mother, Deanne McCorkle; father, Bob (Gina) Wenta; sisters, Tracey (John) Loftus and family, and Terri Hewitt; numerous extended family members; and the entire Everett community – all of whom loved Ted dearly. Born in Glendale, CA, Ted later graduated from Cal Poly, and went on to invest his entire career in the YMCA. Beginning in 1987 as a Program Director, he continually advanced, serving as Senior Program Director, Branch Executive and Executive Director. In 1995 Ted moved to the Everett YMCA, which he led for 24 years. At the time of his passing, he was Senior Vice President. Ted was also active in the local community, serving in leadership roles with the Everett School Board, Everett Rotary, Leadership Snohomish County, All-American Cities, and Bethany Christian Assembly. Throughout Ted's illness, he and Teresa shared their journey publicly in the hope of inspiring others by their deep faith, and the assurance that God was with them every step of the way. Ted's faith will live on in a new Everett YMCA opening later this year that will include a reflection Chapel dedicated to Ted. This new YMCA is the culmination of a vision he championed for the community since coming to Everett 24 years ago. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Avenue in Everett, WA. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Everett YMCA for a lasting tribute honoring Ted at his new Everett YMCA.

