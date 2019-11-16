Theodore Emerson Merriam, born in Post Falls, Idaho on January 30, 1948, passed away in Snohomish, Washington on November 10, 2019. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Mary of 26 years; daughters (with former spouse Linda Gregory) Jennifer (Erich) Djordjevic and Stephanie Hornish, grandsons, Shane, Zackery, Alec and Aaron in Illinois and stepchildren, Jeffrey (Seana) Long, and Patricia (Tim) Watson, and granddaughters, Kirby, Brenna, and Cora, in Washington, and sister Georgia Trenhaile, nieces, Angie (Chad) Ebert, and Niki (Miles) Bosworth, in Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Leslie Merriam. A veteran of the US Navy, Ted retired from Verizon in 2010. Ted's outgoing personality fostered many friendships and his adventurous nature gave him room to explore his passions for travel, woodworking and other crafts, including photography and model airplane flying. He also loved working around the homes he shared with Mary, spending time gardening and renovating. Wintering in Roadhaven Resort in Apache Junction, Arizona, he was a trusted volunteer in the Woodworking Club and was often seen bowling or shooting pool on resort leagues. A private family gathering will be held over Thanksgiving to celebrate his life. Ted will be interred in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho in the spring of 2020. He was loved by so many and will be forever missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 16, 2019