Theodore "Ted" Burch Parker 1925-2020 Ted was born on July 24, 1925 in Seattle to Susie and Lloyd Parker. He died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at Providence Mount St. Vincent in Seattle, at the age of 94. He went to Grover Cleveland High School in Seattle. He left high school in his senior year to enlist in the USMC to fight in WWII. He was a Marine Raider 3rd Battalion, K company. He received a purple heart after being wounded in action at Okinawa, Japan. After the war, he attended Seattle University. He became a tool designer and spent his career working with aeronautical design. He worked on projects for Boeing, McDonald Douglas, Lockheed Missiles and Space, and Martin Marietta and many others. He had two children from a marriage that ended in divorce. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Evan Parker in 2013. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Parker O'Connell (John) and grand children, William Joseph and Anna Elizabeth. Ted had a fun loving spirit and stayed active and independent late into his life. He loved music, sports, good food, and was active in his Marine Raider Alumni group. He will be missed. Arrangements under the care of Emmick Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020