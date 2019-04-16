Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Alto Reece "Tessie" Howard. View Sign

Born September 27, 1924, passed away in her sleep April 3, 2019 at home in Darrington, WA. The third child of eight, born to Ab and Loretta Reece, she learned to work hard and play equally as hard-never losing her "spirit of adventure". Tessie was preceded in death by all her siblings. Married in 1944 to Clinton N. Howard (deceased in 2006). Tessie leaves behind her children: Theresa Holm; Roy Howard and wife, Katy, of Anchorage, AK; Connie Bryson of Darrington; Darlene Nonemaker and husband, Sam, of Darrington along with nine grand-children and 12 great grandchildren. A lifelong Darrington resident, Tessie retired from a 26 year career as rural route mail carrier. Her love of community was shown by volunteering to serve as Darrington Fire District Commissioner; Secretary of the Mountain View Baptist Church; long time member of the Darrington Cemetery association, but her favorite organization was the Darrington Historical Society of which Tessie was a founding charter member. With a "giving" spirit no amount of extra work kept Tessie from providing hospitality to family and friends needing a place to stay until they could get back on their feet financially or health wise or otherwise. Our family would like to offer special thanks to the daytime caregivers, Hazel, Jenny, Vianne, Lisa, and Alison. A very special thank you to Clinton, Theresa's grandson, who dedicated himself to his grandmother's care, for the past three and one-half years. Visitation on April 18, 2019 at Weller from 4-8 and a Graveside Service at Darrington Cemetery on April 19, at 11:00 am.





Born September 27, 1924, passed away in her sleep April 3, 2019 at home in Darrington, WA. The third child of eight, born to Ab and Loretta Reece, she learned to work hard and play equally as hard-never losing her "spirit of adventure". Tessie was preceded in death by all her siblings. Married in 1944 to Clinton N. Howard (deceased in 2006). Tessie leaves behind her children: Theresa Holm; Roy Howard and wife, Katy, of Anchorage, AK; Connie Bryson of Darrington; Darlene Nonemaker and husband, Sam, of Darrington along with nine grand-children and 12 great grandchildren. A lifelong Darrington resident, Tessie retired from a 26 year career as rural route mail carrier. Her love of community was shown by volunteering to serve as Darrington Fire District Commissioner; Secretary of the Mountain View Baptist Church; long time member of the Darrington Cemetery association, but her favorite organization was the Darrington Historical Society of which Tessie was a founding charter member. With a "giving" spirit no amount of extra work kept Tessie from providing hospitality to family and friends needing a place to stay until they could get back on their feet financially or health wise or otherwise. Our family would like to offer special thanks to the daytime caregivers, Hazel, Jenny, Vianne, Lisa, and Alison. A very special thank you to Clinton, Theresa's grandson, who dedicated himself to his grandmother's care, for the past three and one-half years. Visitation on April 18, 2019 at Weller from 4-8 and a Graveside Service at Darrington Cemetery on April 19, at 11:00 am. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close