Theresa "Terry" Ann Karstetter May 6, 1956 - December 22, 2019 Theresa "Terry" Ann Karstetter, 63, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019. She was born May 6, 1956 in Seattle, WA to parents, Jared and Chel Karstetter. Terry attended Lynnwood High School and graduated from Pima Medical Institute as a certified medical assistant. Terry is survived by her son, Delorean Ross; and granddaughter, Kaylee (Lynnwood, WA); her brothers, Jared (Edmonds, WA) and James (Stanwood, WA); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Michael. Celebration of Life will be held at Juanita Community Club in Kirkland, WA on January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to PAWS.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020