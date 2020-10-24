Theresa Christine Muchoney was born on Easter Sunday 1977 in Everett WA.. She passed from life into God's hands on October 15, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved children Andy Hartmann-Muchoney and Izabella Hartmann-Muchoney. She also leaves her parents Tom and Ann Muchoney, sister Tara Muchoney, brothers Torrey and Tyler (Sarah) Muchoney. She also leaves three nephews whom she loved very much Cory, Sabian and Thomas Muchoney. Theresa grew up active in 4-H and was asst. Superintendent of Swine at the Evergreen State Fair. She was a member of the South Lake Stevens Grange. She loved all thing in nature butterflies, her cats, Seahawks and all babies. Theresa spent a great deal of her time at her parents watching the hummingbirds and other birds at the feeders in the yard. She was visited by her favorite squirrel on the porch and the deer who walk by her window. She was a giving soul and will be greatly missed by many friends and family. She will be buried at Machias Cemetery with her grandparents and a celebration of life will be announced later.

April 10, 1977 - October 15, 2020