Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa R. Clough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Rosalie Clough Theresa Rosalie Clough, 98, died December 19, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ after a brief illness. Born to Arthur and Anna Storwick, she grew up on the family farm outside Snohomish, WA. A cherished family story: when Theresa's baby sister, Peggy fell into the well, Theresa jumped in and placed the baby into the bucket; Peggy was hoisted to safety while Theresa trod water until a neighbor brought a ladder. Theresa was nominated for a Carnegie heroism award. After graduating Snohomish High School, Theresa attended business school and worked for Weyerhaeuser in Everett. A few years later, she traveled by train to Ardmore, OK to marry her high school sweetheart, the dashing officer, Storrs Clough. They were married on the Ardmore Air Force base on December 5, 1944. Theresa lived many years in Monroe, WA and was active in golf and the PTA. She was an expert seamstress and accomplished artist. Her children credit love of learning and language to the many hours Theresa read to them. After the children were grown, Theresa and Storrs spent several years as snowbirds in Green Valley eventually settling full-time. Theresa then obtained an art degree from Pima College. Her artistic knowledge was put to good use as a docent at Tubac Center of the Arts. A well-known player in the Quail Creek bridge community, Theresa was a keen competitor. On her 90th birthday, she received dozens of cards from her bridge friends, many calling her their role model. Theresa's beloved husband died in 2011. Two siblings predeceased her: Margaret Malgesini and Wayne Storwick. Theresa is survived by four children who live in Washington: Alan Clough of Tacoma; Steve Clough (Sandy) of Monroe; Sheryl Clough (Bill McGeary) of Whidbey Island; and Sandra Hubbard (Brad) of Bellingham. Theresa also leaves her siblings Juanita Helm of Snohomish, Stanley Storwick of Osoyoos, B.C., and Frances Adler of Green Valley, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers, remembrances go to The Animal League of Green Valley. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held in Quail Creek; details TBA.



Theresa Rosalie Clough Theresa Rosalie Clough, 98, died December 19, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ after a brief illness. Born to Arthur and Anna Storwick, she grew up on the family farm outside Snohomish, WA. A cherished family story: when Theresa's baby sister, Peggy fell into the well, Theresa jumped in and placed the baby into the bucket; Peggy was hoisted to safety while Theresa trod water until a neighbor brought a ladder. Theresa was nominated for a Carnegie heroism award. After graduating Snohomish High School, Theresa attended business school and worked for Weyerhaeuser in Everett. A few years later, she traveled by train to Ardmore, OK to marry her high school sweetheart, the dashing officer, Storrs Clough. They were married on the Ardmore Air Force base on December 5, 1944. Theresa lived many years in Monroe, WA and was active in golf and the PTA. She was an expert seamstress and accomplished artist. Her children credit love of learning and language to the many hours Theresa read to them. After the children were grown, Theresa and Storrs spent several years as snowbirds in Green Valley eventually settling full-time. Theresa then obtained an art degree from Pima College. Her artistic knowledge was put to good use as a docent at Tubac Center of the Arts. A well-known player in the Quail Creek bridge community, Theresa was a keen competitor. On her 90th birthday, she received dozens of cards from her bridge friends, many calling her their role model. Theresa's beloved husband died in 2011. Two siblings predeceased her: Margaret Malgesini and Wayne Storwick. Theresa is survived by four children who live in Washington: Alan Clough of Tacoma; Steve Clough (Sandy) of Monroe; Sheryl Clough (Bill McGeary) of Whidbey Island; and Sandra Hubbard (Brad) of Bellingham. Theresa also leaves her siblings Juanita Helm of Snohomish, Stanley Storwick of Osoyoos, B.C., and Frances Adler of Green Valley, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers, remembrances go to The Animal League of Green Valley. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held in Quail Creek; details TBA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close