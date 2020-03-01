Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Sheckells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa June Sheckells Nov. 15, 1950 - Feb. 19, 2020 Theresa June Sheckells (Cavanaugh) was born November 15, 1950 in Spokane, WA. She passed away from cancer February 19, 2020 at the age of 69 in Everett, WA, surrounded by family and loved ones. She grew up in Spokane and was the second of four children. She married Lawrence Sheckells in April of 1974 and had three children. She was a science teacher for over 35 years (Lind, Lake Stevens and Monroe). Teaching future generations was her passion. Her resolve was unmatched as was her dedication to her family. She loved to bake, read, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents, Joe and June Cavanaugh. She is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Chris (Michelle), Susan (Patrick), and James (Katie); five grandchildren; siblings: Roxie, Joe, and Mike; and nieces and nephews. You showed us how to be kind, love, and find our own happiness, and in that, you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you. If you'd like to pay your respects please contact [email protected] and you'll be notified once arrangements are in place. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020

