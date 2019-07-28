Thom H. Smart Thom Smart was born on November 18, 1934 at Grand Coulee, WA. He was the first baby born in that city. He passed away peacefully from a chronic illness on July 10, 2019. He was an accomplished electrician, loved astrology, and enjoyed a healthy lifestyle. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Carolyn A. Smart, his daughter, Teresa Murphy and son, Chris Smart and grandchildren. For donations please donate to your local Hospice community. May you rest in peace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019