Thomas (Tom) Anthony Hulten passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12:30 am. Tom was under the gentle care of Hospice of Snohomish County and died at home surrounded by his family. Tom is finally at peace after his years-long battle with cancer.

Tom was born on December 30, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii and grew up running up and down the canals that led to Kailua Beach. There he learned at a very young age how to fish with a bamboo pole from his kind and elderly Japanese neighbor. The love of fishing was then embedded in him and he carried that throughout his life. Catching live tropical fish for his aquariums, fishing for trout in rivers across California, trolling for salmon in the Pacific Sound in Washington, and boating through the Gulf off the Florida Keys fishing for table food sized fish - a life-long hobby and passion.

Tom attended Maryknoll School K-12, University of San Francisco for one year, and graduated first in his class from the University of Hawaii. After taking six months off from school to join the Army and complete his basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he attended and graduated from Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California in Berkeley. Tom served in the Army National Guard for seven years during the ending years of the Vietnam War where he made many friends, one life-long friend, Jay Clapper.

Tom was a partner at Newton-Kight Law firm in Everett where he retired in 2012. He is remembered as an excellent, committed attorney and a friend to all who knew him and worked with him. Prior to joining Newton-Kight he worked at Olympic Bank in Everett and at his brother's law firm in Honolulu, Hawaii. Of all the jobs he had, the one he truly loved was working one summer at the Hawaii Research Institute of Marine Biology in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

Above all, Tom was a loyal, loving husband and father always putting his family first. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Hulten, son Kevin, son Kyle and daughter in-law Laura and grandson Jack, sister Virginia Hulten Klein (Ed Klein), brother John Hulten Jr. (Caroline), many nieces and nephews spread across the states and Arlene's sisters, brother and their spouses. Preceding him in death was his brother Stephen Hulten, father Senator John J. Hulten, and mother Helen M. Hulten.

A Celebration of Life will take place next summer at Kailua Beach at a time yet to be determined. Tom will go home to return to his favorite childhood place.

In Tom's memory donations may be made to Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, Fund #120-9000-4, and can be found at giving.uhfoundation.org.

December 30, 1950 - October 14, 2020