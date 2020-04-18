Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Bert McIntyre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 22, 1957 - April 22, 2020 Thomas Bert McIntyre, 62, died suddenly at his home in Sultan on April 22, 2020. Tom was born to Albert and Helen McIntyre on May 22, 1957 the youngest of four boys. He spent most of his life in the Monroe area and graduated from Monroe High School in 1975. During his lifetime he worked at a variety of jobs including State Roofing, Wolfpack Cannery and retired from Stockpot Soups. Tom was an avid sports fan who could cite statistics about any team or player in almost any sport and he loved the Seahawks, Mariners, Sonics and his favorite, the Huskies. He spent many hours preparing and delivering his NFL weekly football boards as well as his famous Super Bowl board. We're all going to miss him especially when football season rolls around! In addition to sports, Tom loved fishing and boating with his son, grandchildren, brothers and friends. Over the years, he enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with his son, brothers and father to Eastern Washington lakes. Tom loved to cook and he and Karen entertained often hosting numerous bar-b-ques, football parties and other gatherings with family and friends. He especially looked forward to the annual family reunion with all of his loving cousins and their families, Tom had a great sense of humor, loved to joke around and had the ability to make people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry. He leaves his wife, Karen; his son, Jesse (Jessica); grandson, Brandon; granddaughter, Hailey; brothers, Mike (Florence) and George; sister-in-law, Vicki; Karen's son, Matthew (Jessica); and grandchildren, Lylah and Ryan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends all of which will miss him dearly. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Go Huskies!!!



