Thomas Charles Graham Thomas Charles Graham was born February 10, 1954, in Elma, Washington, to Jack and Dorothy Graham. After battling Huntington's Disease for many years, he passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Tom spent his childhood growing up in Olympia, WA, with brief stints in southern California and Portland, OR,. He moved to Marysville, WA, for his last two years of high school when his step-dad became superintendent of Marysville schools. He was an integral part of the Marysville High School 1972 varsity basketball team, breaking the record for rebounds his senior year, finishing 3rd in State, helped by his rebounding and elbowing skills. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, graduate from Western Washington University with a major in accounting, and to work for a CPA firm in the Tri-Cities. In 1980, he started his own CPA firm in Marysville with a desk and lots of prayer. Knocking on doors and offering coupons, his business grew and thrived for 26 years. Tom became a Christian in high school, and God dramatically changed him. He loved the Bible and discussing theology with his clients as soon as they finished talking taxes. He was a faithful elder in his church for years, including mission trips to Uganda. His interests were wide-ranging: reading theology and Solzhenitsyn, listening to classical music and Bob Dylan, boating and fishing, backpacking or just sitting with a cup of coffee. He loved lively discussions, large gatherings of people, and spontaneous fun. His door was always open. Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Helen (Larson) Graham of Marysville; sons: Andrew Graham (Sarah); Brian Graham (Rochelle); Mark Graham (Bevin); and Stephen Graham; daughters: Christine Hampson (James); and Linnea Graham; mother, Dorothy Voege of Lacey, WA; brother, John Graham (Dee Dee); sister, Denise Berglund (Dave); grand-children: Matthew and Bethany Graham; Isaac, Adela, Elijah and Annika Hampson; Eleanor, Hazel and Arthur Graham; and Allie and Ethan Graham. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Graham, brother, Bob Graham, and his step-dad, Dick Voege. A memorial service will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to his church of 39 years, The Crossroads at Lake Stevens, Tom Graham Fund (PO Box 385, Lake Stevens, WA 98258) or the Huntington's Disease Society of America.





