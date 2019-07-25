Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 18, 1954 - July 15, 2019 Thomas C. Lee, 64, died on July 15, 2019 at his home in Marysville, WA he shares with his wife, Christy of 40 years. God knew Tom was growing tired after a long, hard battle of kidney and heart failure, and called him home. He was born in Monroe, WA to Richard and Doris Lee on August 18, 1954 and brother, Jerry joining in 1957. He grew up in Edmonds, WA and enjoyed living near Puget Sound, catching fish to bring home for the family, he never lost that love for fishing. He graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1972 and went on to have a 40-year career at The Boeing Company in IT support. He continued to put luncheons together for a group of Boeing retirees friends that grew with each luncheon. He leaves behind one son, Ryan, of West Seattle; two grandsons he adored, Dominic and Charlie; his mother, Doris; and brother, Jerry (Diane) of Arizona; sister-in-law, Deb (Chad) Mitchell of Sultan, WA. He also leaves behind other family members he had special bonds with, his uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. He will be missed by so many. R.I.P. Tom, you deserve it after the long, hard battle you fought. There will be a Celebration of Life at Jennings Park "Red Barn" in Marysville from noon to 6:00 p.m. on August 2, 2019.



