Thomas Charles Thomen Thomas Charles Thomen, 73, passed away in his sleep March 8, 2020. He was born March 10, 1946 in Albuquerque, NM to Roscoe and Anita Thomen. He was the youngest of five children. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and one sister. Tom served in the US Army during Vietnam where he was stationed in Germany serving as the company clerk. Moved to the Marysville, WA area where he lived for the past 45 years. Tom worked at various mills before getting a job at DSHS where he worked for 25 years. Tom and his wife, Karen had a blended family of six children, seven grand-children and five great-grand-children. A Graveside service will be held at 11:45am March 18, 2020 at the Marysville Cemetery, at 8801 State Ave.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2020