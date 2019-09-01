Thomas E. (Deed) Casey July 27, 1928 - July 31, 2019 Thomas E. (Deed) Casey of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2019. He had just celebrated his 91st birthday on the 27th of July. Tom was born to Ray and Olive Casey and was raised in Sultan, WA with his brother and two sisters. Tom joined the Army and served in the Korean War between 1948-1952. After returning home he attended Western Washington University and became a teacher, which he loved. He taught elementary grades in Illwaco, Snohomish, and several schools in Everett, WA. Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria of 46 years; his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Alverna Casey of Quincy, WA; his sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Ed Snell of Edmonds, WA; and his son-in-law, Stephen McInnis. He leaves behind a sister, Sandra (Bob) Pinney of Woodinville, WA; stepdaughter, Vickie (Randy) Corley of Marysville, WA; daughter, Terrye McInnis of Mount Vernon, WA; and son, Brad Casey of Everett; several grandchildren, two great grandsons, and one great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 1, 2019