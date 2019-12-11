Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Earl Pike. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Pike Feb. 15, 1954 – Dec. 5, 2019 Thomas Earl Pike, 65 of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away December 5, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Everett, WA on February 15, 1954 to Malcolm and Betty (Foster) Pike. Tom attended grade school in Machias, WA and continued on and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1972. Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle (Wolfe) of 45 years; sons, Todd (Dodie), grandchildren, Camryn and Dawson; Travis (Tiffany), grandchildren, Beckett and Olsen; and Tyler (Alita), grandchildren, Kellen and Hudson; brother, Jerry and sister, Elaine (Taylor). Tom started his career working in the Everett area before moving to Moses Lake to farm with Michelle's parents, Fred and Arlie Jane Wolfe. When Fred passed in 1986 Tom and Michelle moved their family to Ellensburg, WA, where he and Michelle raised their three sons and became involved members of the community. As the boys grew, he worked as carpenter to be closer to home. In 2001 Tom went to work for IMCO General Construction as a carpenter and moved into the position of Safety Coordinator, where he was due to retire in February 2020. Tom loved his position at IMCO, and he took his role of looking after "his guys" very seriously. He and Michelle eventually moved to East Wenatchee in 2016 to be closer to four of their six grandchildren. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing the Klickitat River in his drift boat and hunting with his boys in the Blue Mountains. He loved to camp, especially with his grandkids, and always took his job as "Camp Cook" seriously! Tom loved his family fiercely, and often coordinated family get-togethers and reunions to keep everyone in touch. After moving to Wenatchee, Tom became a beloved member of the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, where he became very active in both his small group and missions. He and Michelle travelled to Haiti on a short-term mission trip in April of 2018. When diagnosed with esophageal cancer on September 3, 2019 Tom faced his diagnosis with courage and bravery he spent his last few days and weeks surrounded by his family and friends who came to visit and keep his spirits lifted. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene (1011 S. Miller St. Wenatchee, WA) followed by a time of fellowship to remember Tom. As ALWAYS was the case with Tom Pike… all are welcome. The family would especially like to thank all those in the Oncology Department at Central Washington Hospital for their constant loving and attentive care of our patriarch and family. In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, we respectfully ask that you make a donation in Tom's name to the Wellness Place in Wenatchee. The Wellness Place provided Tom and our Family wonderfully caring support through-out our fight against cancer.



