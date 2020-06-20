Thomas passed away June 15, 2020 at 10:25 am of natural causes. He is survived by his siblings, Kelley and Barbara; 4 sons, Chuck and his wife Helen, Scott, Dion, Nick; 2 daughters, Denise, Angela; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, hunter, trapper, artist and Vietnam veteran. He worked as a lineman all his life but was a gifted outdoorsman. We honor him today and always for his service and love for God, family, friends and country. He now joins his bride, Anita, who passed in 2018, they are both greatly missed. April 10, 1947 - June 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store