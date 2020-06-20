Thomas J. Pinkine
1947 - 2020
Thomas passed away June 15, 2020 at 10:25 am of natural causes. He is survived by his siblings, Kelley and Barbara; 4 sons, Chuck and his wife Helen, Scott, Dion, Nick; 2 daughters, Denise, Angela; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, hunter, trapper, artist and Vietnam veteran. He worked as a lineman all his life but was a gifted outdoorsman. We honor him today and always for his service and love for God, family, friends and country. He now joins his bride, Anita, who passed in 2018, they are both greatly missed. April 10, 1947 - June 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 20 to Jun. 18, 2020.
