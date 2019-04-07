Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Bogart Sr.. View Sign

(Tom) Oct. 2, 1962 - Mar. 17/2019 Thomas was born and raised in Everett, WA. He was born on October 2, 1962 to Vern and Muriel Bogart and passed away at home on March 17, 2019 with family. Thomas lived in Everett his entire life and attended Everett schools. He worked various odd jobs until he was badly injured in a tree falling accident. He loved spending time with his granddaughter whether it was trips to the park, sleep overs, early morning cartoon watching, or lunch dates. They enjoyed the time spent together. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Bogart Jr. (Everett), granddaughter, Makenzie Jones (Goldbar, WA); Ronnie Bogart (Gold Bar); mother, Muriel Bogart "Sis" (Everett), brothers, Vern (Rhonda) Bogart (Everett), Edward Bogart (Blackduck, MN), Douglas Bogart (Blackduck). Also many special cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Felicia Bogart, father, Vern Bogart Sr.; sister, Susan Bryson and brother, Howard Bogart, sadly missed by all. There will be a Memorial potluck on April 14, 2019 at S. Lake Stevens Grange, 2109 103nd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 from 1:00-5:00pm.



(Tom) Oct. 2, 1962 - Mar. 17/2019 Thomas was born and raised in Everett, WA. He was born on October 2, 1962 to Vern and Muriel Bogart and passed away at home on March 17, 2019 with family. Thomas lived in Everett his entire life and attended Everett schools. He worked various odd jobs until he was badly injured in a tree falling accident. He loved spending time with his granddaughter whether it was trips to the park, sleep overs, early morning cartoon watching, or lunch dates. They enjoyed the time spent together. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Bogart Jr. (Everett), granddaughter, Makenzie Jones (Goldbar, WA); Ronnie Bogart (Gold Bar); mother, Muriel Bogart "Sis" (Everett), brothers, Vern (Rhonda) Bogart (Everett), Edward Bogart (Blackduck, MN), Douglas Bogart (Blackduck). Also many special cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Felicia Bogart, father, Vern Bogart Sr.; sister, Susan Bryson and brother, Howard Bogart, sadly missed by all. There will be a Memorial potluck on April 14, 2019 at S. Lake Stevens Grange, 2109 103nd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 from 1:00-5:00pm. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close