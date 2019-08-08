Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lloyd Kester. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 24, 1941 - May 21, 2019 Thomas (Tom) Kester, age 78, of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Everett, WA. Tom was born March 24, 1941 in Mason City, IA to Gordon and Mary (Fabio) Kester. Tom grew up in St. Paul, MN and briefly in Hudson, WI. After high school, he served his country in the US Army and later married Mary Ann Monzel in 1964 in St. Paul. The family moved to Hudson in 1971 and to Washington state permanently in 1984. Tom was a true craftsman; he worked as an expert in home and auto restoration alike. Tom taught auto body and served on several school and professional boards as a subject matter expert where his skills, experience and knowledge were highly regarded. He also coached several years of youth hockey. He loved "Jeeping" in the mountains, working on cars, building anything, sports, classic cars and Jeeps. Tom loved a good joke and a great beer! He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of Marysville, WA; daughters, Lauri (Bryan) Mohn of Chester, VA; Kristi (Chris) Harwell of Hudson, WI; Juli Spery of Midlothian, VA; Mari Wruble of Mill Creek, WA; Terri Marks of Everett, WA; son, Thomas Kester Jr. of Everett, WA; 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, John (Margit) Kester of Kleinwallstadt, Germany; Karl (Patti) Kester of St. Paul, MN; Midge (Pat) Mulcahy of Las Vegas, NV; Diane Moore (Larry Yanez) of Roseburg, OR; and Mark Kester of Oceanside, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon L. (Kay) Kester and Mary A. Kester; and in-laws, Dr. Carl A. and Margaret A. (Freeman) Monzel. A private burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on August 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.



