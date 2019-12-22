Thomas Allen Mozingo Thomas Allen Mozingo, 81, of Lynnwood, WA, died December 2, 2019. Tom was born in Austin, TX, the son of William Allen Mozingo and Lillian Alma Alsup. His family eventually moved to Seattle, WA. Tom graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956. He served in the Naval Air Reserves at Sand Point for eight years. On June 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Jackie Mack. They celebrated 59 years of marriage in June 2019. Tom enjoyed Square Dancing in his earlier years and going on cruises in his later. He was known for his jovial personality, his kind nature and his neverending supply of jokes. After almost 30 years, he retired from the City of Lynnwood water department. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie (Mack) Mozingo; his son, David (Judy) Mozingo; daughters, Patti (Scott) Ramstead and Debi (Chris) Mozingo. He loved his grandchildren, Todd (Kailey) LaRue, Spencer Hogue; and three great-grandchildren, Skyler, Ayden, MacKenzlee; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceeded in death by his brother, LeRoy; and his sisters, Pauleeta and Loretta. A service of rememberence will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Silver Creek Family Church, 5326 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087 with a reception to follow. Please wear your Seattle Mariner gear as he was an avid Mariners fan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lynnwood Food Bank.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019