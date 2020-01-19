Thomas O. Malmevik

Obituary
Thomas Olof Malmevik (1953 - 2020) Tom (Grokdoc) was born in Aberdeen, WA on September 26, 1953 and passed away on January 5, 2020. Tom was an Army Veteran and served in Germany. He was a member of the Unchained Brotherhood and N.A. He is survived by his son, Josh (Lesley), daughter, Emily; his two grandchildren, Sadie and Logan He is also survived by three brothers and one sister. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents, Iris and Olof. Unchained Brotherhood will have a Celebration of Life for Tom in the future. Memorial donations can be made to the : https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org Care given by Funeral Alternatives, Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020
