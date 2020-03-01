Thomas Robert Booth Thomas Robert Booth, 87 passed away February 1, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1932 in Minot, North Dakota to William Sr and Mary Elinore (McVey) Booth. Tom graduated from Everett High School in 1950. He served five years in the US Navy. He worked for several phone companies during his 36 year career. He retired in 1997. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elsie, Poulsbo, WA; children: Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Michael Sr. (Nancy) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus; 10 grand children and one great grandchild and sisters, Elinore Bisnett and Margaret Goodwill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1pm at Vinland Lutheran Church, 2750 NW Finn Hill Rd, Poulsbo. Share or Read memories at: www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020