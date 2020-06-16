Thomas Slayton
1931 - 2020
Thomas Wayne Slayton, age 89, passed away peacefully and returned to his sweetheart on May 22nd in Arlington Washington. Born in Ferndale Washington on April 18th 1931, to William ( Harry) Slayton and Calla Slayton. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary J. Hankins, sons, Randall and Andrew Slayton, brothers Jack H. Slayton, Gerald Slayton, Robert Slayton and Sister Bonnie (Slayton). He is survived by his Sister Chadyeane Barnier and Grandson Nathan Berger, Grand Daughter in-law Michelle Berger, and Great - Granddaughter Coralee Rosemary Berger. Thomas served in the United States Air force from Jan 1951 - Dec 1954 during the Korean conflict. He served as a radio operator and later completed Airborne school to serve as a forward operator and communications specialist. He received an honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant.

After his time in service, Thomas received a civil engineering degree from Skagit valley college. He worked for the Washington State department of transportation for 14 years, and Snohomish County Public works for 12 years. Many of the bridges he engineered are still in use throughout Western Washington. Thomas wed Rosemary Hankins on November 28th, 1957, Thanksgiving day. Thomas was a family man, hard worker that provided for his family and always carried a selfless heart. He will be missed by many but his family rests in knowing he is with his family again. There will be a memorial service held on June 20th, at 3:00pm @ 252nd St. NE Arlington WA 98223

please contact Nathan Berger for details at 360-969-0875. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. April 18, 1931 - May 22, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 16 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
3604352509
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 13, 2020
Accept my sorrows in this time of loss, to the bereaved family of Thomas may the Peace of God be with you all. Phillipians 4:6-7,13.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
