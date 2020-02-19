Thomas Winfield Embleton Aug. 18, 1936-Feb. 10, 2020 Thomas (Tom) Winfield Embleton age 83 went to be with the Lord, February 10, 2020 loosing his battle with lung cancer, with his loving wife, Judy by his side. Tom was born on Whidbey Island, WA, to Thomas and Alida Embleton who preceded him in death. He was the second of four children, Francine, (deceased), Sylvesta, and Sharon. Tom graduated from Oak Harbor High School, active in sports excelling in Basketball, and holding the record in the Long Jump for many years. After graduation he and Betty Eerkes married and together had four children, Debbie, Roxy, Randy, and Kathy. After ivorcing, Tom married Joann who had two children, Linda and Jeremy. Tom owned and operated his own welding shop and fabricated, boats, water treatment plants, and other projects. Tom and Joann divorced and Tom married Judy. Together for 17 years they enjoyed golfing, pool, and camping. Tom also helped distribute bibles in Belize. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Debbie (Gary) Medema, Roxy Webber, Randy Embleton, Kathy (Tim) Waddelow, Jeremy (Kaari) Embleton; sisters, Sylvesta (Bud) Weber, and Sharon Embleton; nine grand children, and several great grandchildren. Memorial service will be February 29, 2020 at 3:00 at Cascade CRC, 13908 51st Ave. NE Marysville, WA 98271.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 19, 2020