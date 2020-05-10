Thomas W. Spell, 78, of Bothell, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marlene; sister, Martha Baerwald; and four children, Wayne Spell, Michael (Joelle) Spell, Tamara Spell, and Lori (Daniel) Kowalski; his eight grandchildren, Amanda (Collin) Lemley, Derrek, Nikki, Heather, Grace, Emma, Gregory and Corey; he also was blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Landon, Lilah, Joshua, and Jayden. He was a proud Navy Veteran and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association, lung.org. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.