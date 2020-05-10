Thomas W. Spell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Spell, 78, of Bothell, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marlene; sister, Martha Baerwald; and four children, Wayne Spell, Michael (Joelle) Spell, Tamara Spell, and Lori (Daniel) Kowalski; his eight grandchildren, Amanda (Collin) Lemley, Derrek, Nikki, Heather, Grace, Emma, Gregory and Corey; he also was blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Landon, Lilah, Joshua, and Jayden. He was a proud Navy Veteran and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association, lung.org. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your lost.
Gene funk
Friend
May 10, 2020
Wayne - Praying that peace and light to comfort you in the difficult time. My deepest sympathies to you and your family ❤
Marcus
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved