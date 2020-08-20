Thomas Wayne Slayton, age 89, passed away peacefully and returned to his sweetheart on May 22nd in Arlington Washington. Born in Ferndale Washington on April 18th 1931, to William (Harry) Slayton and Calla Slayton. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife,

Rosemary J. Hankins, sons, Randall and Andrew Slayton, brothers Jack H. Slayton, Gerald Slayton, Robert Slayton and Sister Bonnie (Slayton). He is survived by his Sister Chadyeane Barnier and Grandson Nathan Berger, Grand Daughter in-law Michelle Berger, and Great - Granddaughter Coralee Rosemary Berger. Thomas served in the United States Air force from Jan 1951 - Dec 1954 during the Korean conflict. He served as a radio operator and later completed Airborne school to serve as a forward operator and communications specialist. He received an honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant. After

his time in service, Thomas received a civil engineering degree from Skagit Valley College. He worked for the Washington State department of transportation for 14 years, and Snohomish County Public works for 12 years. Many of the bridges he engineered are still in use throughout Western Washington. Thomas wed Rosemary Hankins on November 28th, 1957, Thanksgiving day. Thomas was a family man, hard worker that provided for his family and always carried a selfless heart. He will be missed by many but his family rests in knowing he is with his family again. A graveside service will be held at the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington W.A. on August 29th at 12:00pm.

