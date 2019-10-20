Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William (Tom) Dede. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 1, 2019 Thomas (Tom) William Dede of Everett, WA passed away on September 1, 2019 after long term complications from stroke, diabetes and kidney disease. Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Dede; his daughter, Melissa Dede- Wright; grandchildren, Lillian Dede-Wright and Richard Dede-Wright; brothers, Doug and Ken Dede. Tom was a caring husband, loving father, and wonderful family member to his entire family. Tom had many interests, his favorite being photography. Whether up in the mountains in the snow, scenic towns like Port Townsend, or snapping photos of his daughter and grandchildren playing sports or just having fun in the backyard. He grew into a love of sports due to the women in his life (Marilyn and Melissa) being huge local sports fans. While Tom was growing up, the Boy Scouts of America played a huge part in his life. He was a Vigil Honor Member and worked many summers at Onteora Boy Scout Camp in upstate New York where he met many of his lifelong friends. Tom's career had him in many fields throughout his life, as a result, he touched the lives of many people. He was always the one to help throw a party for a friend, help someone in need, and loved being surrounded by the ones he loved to tell a funny story. A celebration of life will be held at the North Creek Presbyterian Church in Mill Creek, WA on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00PM. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the American Diabetes Association.



