Tiffany Ann Daily passed away on July 21, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington, due to complications from a long-term illness. Tiffany was born on August 31, 1980 to parents Gary and Linda Daily in San Mateo, California. She graduated from Aragon High School in San Mateo in 1997. Throughout her childhood she loved the outdoors and their home within walking distance of one of her favorite parks, Coyote Point on the San Francisco Bay. She loved to swim and enjoyed the ocean. Her love of water also grew from regular visits to her grandmother's house to swim in the family pool. Tiffany's love of the outdoors was a lifelong joy. In marriage, her proudest moment was the birth of her son Curtis Martz (Bubies), the joy of her life.

Tiffany is survived by her husband Cary Martz, her beloved son Curtis Martz, sister Devone Daily, stepbrothers Chase Dickmore and Jason Pask, stepmother Teri Daily, stepfather Ray Dickmore, uncle Bruce and aunt Donna Daily, aunt Irene Blackstrom and grandmother Pearl Dickmore. Along with her best friends Natalie Jones, Deshannon Wallace and numerous others.

She is preceded in death by her father Gary Daily and mother Linda Dickmore, sister Stacy Daily and her grandparents. Tiffany will be dearly missed and in all our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

August 31, 1980 - July 21, 2020