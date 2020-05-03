January 1, 1956 - April 1, 2020 It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Tim Breidenbaugh. Tim passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington on April 1, 2020 after a brief illness, he was 64. Tim was born in Toledo, Ohio to his parents John and Naomi Breidenbaugh. Tim's parents owned and ran a family restaurant where Tim grew up. Tim was a huge fan of going to restaurants. It didn't matter to him what type of food, he tried almost anything. When Tim found a restaurant that he liked it was like pulling teeth to get him to go somewhere else. So many eye rolls from his family, when "Lets go to Bobs" came out of Tim's mouth. He was one of a kind. He had a heart of gold and loved his family with that golden heart. To say Tim was a fanatic about the Ohio State Buckeyes, would be an understatement. Tim got to see his Buckeyes in Texas for the Fiesta Bowl in 2015, the Buckeyes didn't disappoint, they spanked their opponent. He enjoyed playing cards with his "girls", laughter was always part of these games. He was an avid reader, a "storyteller" much to everyone's chagrin, and a HUGE clothes hound. Tim also enjoyed reading, going to concerts, music was his hobby and love. He would sit up at night and send Nancy songs that showed her how much he loved her. Tim leaves the love of his life wife, Nancy; children, Jenny (Anthony) Regan, Heather (Chris) Mast, Shannon (JJ) Hill, Nicole Breidenbaugh and Trey Vinson. One of his great loves was being "Grump" to his grandchildren Alexander and Benjamin Valliere, Jasmine and Madison Regan and Jason Deane Hill. He got called "Grump", because of his second grandson (Ben) couldn't say grandpa, it came out as Grump. Tim also leaves behind many extended family and friends. Graveside services are planned for July 1, 2020, at Darrington Cemetery, in Darrington, WA reception to follow. (obituary will be sent to papers again in June, if the date has to change because of Covid-19). You can contact Nancy at nancysmith.allaboutyou@gmail.com or Nancy Smith, 31311 Sauk Prairie Rd, Darrington, WA 98241





