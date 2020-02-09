Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy G. Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy George Sullivan Aug. 4, 1948 - Jan. 24, 2020 Tim passed away January 24, 2020 after years of medical complications, from diabetes. He was born in Seattle on August 4, 1948. He lived most of his life in the Everett, WA area attending Parochial and Public schools until his graduation from Cascade High School in 1967. He enlisted in the Army after graduation and served his time in Korea during the "Pueblo Crisis". On completion of his service he returned to the Northwest and went to work at a Seattle shipyard, as a "Material Expediter". It was on this job that he suffered a disabling injury, some time in the late 70's. Tim was very personable and had a great sense of humor. He was a person who loved to tell stories, that would leaving the listeners in stitches. Tim though had a dark side and that was a " Drug Addiction" which controlled him mentality and physically most of his life and diabetes completed his life journey. There is now Peace.. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Sullivan and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by an older sister, his brother, Mark (Linda) and sister, Kathleen Sennett; nieces, nephews and many cousin's. There will be a private family Interment and a Celebration of Life at a later date.



