Timothy John Custer "Tama" Tim passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family in Seattle, Washington. Tim was 59 years old, born December 5, 1959 to Chester St. Clair Custer Sr. and Mary "Louise" Custer (Schilling) in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, David Timothy Beeler. Tim is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jacklyn Custer of Marysville, WA: three daughters, Marisa McCoy (Marshall) of Hawaii, Michelle Beeler (Mike) of Marysville, Marquia "Becca" Custer of Edmonds, WA; three granddaughters, Eva McCoy, Milli McCoy, and Kail Custer, and expected grandson, Adam Beeler. Tim is also survived by his siblings, Chester "Kip" Custer Jr. of Dillonville, OH, Sharyl Lacross (Doug) of Yorkville, OH, Mikki Custer of Edgewater, FL, and Mark Custer (Hannah) of Dillonville and several nieces and nephews. Tim is also survived by his best friends, Steve and Kristi Just as well as their children Nick, Samantha, and Stephanie of Lake Stevens Washington. After graduating high school, Tim served in the US Navy for 10 years. Tim then went to work at Boeing in Everett, WA, in 1989 until the time of his death. There will be a celebration of life for Tim at the family home in Marysville on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019