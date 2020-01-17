Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy L. Lowry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Ladd Lowry Timothy Ladd Lowry, was surrounded by his daughter Tayla, significant other Bev, and family member Shy when he passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 of Kidney Failure. He was born September 11, 1946 to Albert and Billie Lowry in Seattle, WA, but grew up and graduated in Stanwood. He was a long-haul truck driver and landscaper. He loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was an amazing father and Grandfather who loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart, and he leaves behind a wonderful legacy. Tim's daughter, Tayla cared for him for the last few months of his life in their home in Marysville, with the help of Bev and Shyleen. All three of them pulled together and helped Tim have the greatest last Christmas, which made him very happy his last days. He lives on through his daughters, Tayla Lowry (Justin), Angela Fagan( Mike), and Amber Alm, and several bonus children and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his significant other, Beverly Lowry, as well as many that he considered family. Tim was reunited in heaven with his one and only beloved son, Timothy Lowry Jr., his nephew, Shane Whitener, his sister, Tony Lowry and his parents. There will just be a small get together with close family at later time. If you want to send flowers or condolence cards you can send them too: Tayla Lowry, 2811 176th St NE, Marysville, WA 98271, or donate to Providence Hospice.



