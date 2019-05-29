Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lee Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Lee Anderson lost his battle with leukemia on May 18, 2019, at the age of 30 years old. Tim will be deeply missed by his wife, Melanie; his daughter, Kacey; and his stepdaughter, Autumn. Tim also leaves behind his parents, Tim Anderson, and Tammie Simpson; his sister, Tara Kuehn; and his brothers, William and Ryan Holcomb. Tim will be forever remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, extended family, and close friends. Tim graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 2007. He married the love of his life, Melanie in 2018. He worked for Trico, and was a valued and respected member of his crew. Tim was a friend to all whose lives he touched and his smile will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Tim's life will be held Saturday, June 9, 2019 at the Angel of the Winds Arena Ballroom #1 @ 11:00 a.m., with lunch to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Timothy L. Anderson Benevolent Fund at BECU.



Timothy Lee Anderson lost his battle with leukemia on May 18, 2019, at the age of 30 years old. Tim will be deeply missed by his wife, Melanie; his daughter, Kacey; and his stepdaughter, Autumn. Tim also leaves behind his parents, Tim Anderson, and Tammie Simpson; his sister, Tara Kuehn; and his brothers, William and Ryan Holcomb. Tim will be forever remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, extended family, and close friends. Tim graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 2007. He married the love of his life, Melanie in 2018. He worked for Trico, and was a valued and respected member of his crew. Tim was a friend to all whose lives he touched and his smile will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Tim's life will be held Saturday, June 9, 2019 at the Angel of the Winds Arena Ballroom #1 @ 11:00 a.m., with lunch to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Timothy L. Anderson Benevolent Fund at BECU. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close