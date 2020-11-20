Tim was born in Seattle, Wa and spent his childhood in Lynnwood, Wa and Lake Stevens, Wa, graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 1966. He then joined the United States Army and spent most of his next few years in Vietnam. Tim never talked much about those years spent in Vietnam during the war. We know he received a medal for throwing a live grenade away from his group when it landed in their midst.Tim faced many challenges in his life, but through it all he remained a sweet person and never lost his sense of humor. He was one of the good guys.His main Interest was music, and throughout his life he played many instruments—clarinet, piano, saxophone and the flute. He played in many bands, including a military dress band. He also composed. Music was his passion. Tim also loved to bowl and was an excellent bowler.Tim loved his Lord and Savior, and his sisters read his Bible to him in his last days, which he immensely enjoyed.At the time of his death he resided in Kent, Wa. He lived many years at Midland Manor near Puyallup, wa. We, his brothers and sisters , are grateful for the loving care and compassion he received there. Thank you, Mary, Elizabeth and others who loved and cared for Tim.Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Norma Martin. He leaves behind his brothers Roger (Laura) and Tony (Rhonda) and sisters Pamela Funston (Murray) and Sally Barker (Richard). Also many nieces, nephews and friends. Tim, you are finally at peace and are free of the many challenges you faced in your life through no fault of your own. We are sad for us, but we know you are in Heaven.A Private family service will take place at the Arlington Cemetery. November 3, 1948 - November 12, 2020