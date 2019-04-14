Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy M. Crim. View Sign

Timothy Michael Crim Timothy Crim (Mike), age 70 of Marysville, WA, was born on December 24, 1948 and passed away on April 3, 2019 at his home. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Air Force, the Army and the National Guard. He was in Aerospace for over 40 years working on many "Top Secret" projects, the B-2 for just one while working for the military side before transferring to the commercial side where he worked on the 737 and the 747. Being a sports enthusiast, he spent a lot of weekends with his family and friends watching baseball, football, basketball, Nascar and the list goes on. He loved fishing, camping, exploring famous battle fields in our country, riding his Harley, having a beer with his friends and barbecuing in the summer with family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Tamra Snyder and her husband, Jeff of Nevada, Jacquelin Hove of California; sons, Joseph Dortch and Rebecca of Washington, Jacob Dortch and his wife Christina also of Washington; ten grand-children, one great grandchild and his brother, John Crim and his wife, Carleen of California. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Crim. Mike was extremely devoted to his family and friends and he will be greatly missed but never forgotten by any of us. We will have wonderful stories to share. There will be a memorial at the Eagles in Everett, on Broadway on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Come share some of your tales.



