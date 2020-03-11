Timothy R. Moran passed away suddenly on March 5, 2020 in North Dakota. Tim was a foodie, a world traveler, lover of NASCAR, and a life long Republican. Tim was proudest when working for Boeing on the 777 and bringing his daughters to live in Washington State. He was a unique person and will be missed by his family. Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Meadows and his beloved grandmother, Rosalie Moran. He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Moran and Samantha Moran, his father, Russell Moran, his three loving brothers and two sisters. May his soul Rest In Peace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 11, 2020