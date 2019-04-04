Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Thomas (Treadway) Stickney. View Sign

Sept. 13, 1968 - August 17, 2018 Born September 13, 1968 in Everett, WA; died August 17, 2018. His life was cut short in a motorcycle accident in Hollywood, CA. He is survived by his parents, Colleen K. Johnson (Frericks) and Allen B. Stickney; daughter, Dannielle L. Stickney-Clark and husband, Rick W. Clark; grandchildren, Nathan Timothy Allen Clark, Natalie Colleen Clark. His grandchildren were his focus and he adored them. He has joined in Vahalla, his grandparents, Art and Louise Johnson (who were his rocks), Wes and Rosemary Stickney; aunt, Jackie L. Christensen; and cousin, Wendy L. Johnson. Loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Tim had a wonderful zest for life and was an adventurer, hunting and fishing with family and friends, extremely fair, confident and thoughtful, passionately concerned about others. Tim loved and was involved with his large family and friends and would do anything for anyone of them. He was a leader and confidant to many. Viking warrior!! Traveler and marlin chaser! He loved the outdoors and called the Long Beach Peninsula his home, Air Force hero and entrepreneur, finally landing his dream job as a project engineer for BurgmanKPRS, his second family, he was at the top of his game. His great love for his guitar and music was prominent in his band, Boneriver, along with his cousin, Steve Miller and a large following of family and friends, and their number one fan, Arlene Miller. A Celebration of Life will be April 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Sou' Wester Beach Resort, 3728 J Pl, Seaview, WA 98644.



