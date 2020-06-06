March 18, 1970 – April 4, 2020 Timothy Wayne Cross passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on April 4, 2020 in Anchorage, AK. He was born March 18, 1970 at home in Marysville, WA. Tim attended Marysville schools and graduated in 1988 from Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed easily. Tim is survived by his daughters, Stephanie and McKenzie Cross; his mother, Roberta (Bobbi) Cross; three brothers, Stephen, Robert and David Cross; and former spouse and mother of his daughters, Christina (Skeels) Davis. In addition, he leaves 10 nieces and nephews; a grand niece and nephew; many cousins; and good buddy, Walter the Cat. His father, Gary M. Cross, preceded him in death in 2005. He worked for Anchorage Water and Waste Water Utility as an Engineering Tech III. Timmy loved his adopted home of Alaska and enjoyed working on property he owned north of Anchorage where he built a cabin and enjoyed many campfires. Tim is greatly missed by his family who loved him very much and a Celebration of Timmy's Life will be held later this year.