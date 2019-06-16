Timothy Wayne Haddox Sr. Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at home with his family. Tim was born February 19, 1959, he is the son of Jerry and Betty Haddox. Tim is survived by his father, Jerry; brother, Greg; sisters, Janine and Diana. Tim was a loving father to Tim Jr. He is also leaving behind a granddaughter, Shaylyn and great grandsons, Jayce and Hayden; as well as many nieces and nephews:; Brittney, Matthew, Chelsey, Sam, Brian, and Dominique. Tim also had the joy of his great nieces: Caroline, Evelyn, and Avalyn, and great nephews: Noah and Dallas. We all love you and will miss you tons. A celebration of life will be held, date to be determined. Lastly; "GO HAWKS!"
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019