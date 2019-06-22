Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy W. Merry. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Knights of Columbus Great Falls , MT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

`Timothy Wayne Merry Timothy Merry, died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home in Lake Stevens, WA. Born July 23, 1960 in Great Falls, MT, to Ardis and Robert Merry. After graduating from Great Falls High, Tim attended Univ. of Montana in Missoula. He moved back to Great Falls and worked at Malmstrom Airforce Base commissary and LaBelle's before moving to the Seattle area. Tim worked for West Coast Industries for 30 years as their shop foreman and expert machinist. Tim married Carol Jakle on November 28, 1996 and became stepfather to Christina and Angelica. If he wasn't working on his vintage cars, Tim loved watching sports, going to Mariner games and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed going to car shows, playing with his granddaughter, Cora and his Golden Retrievers. Tim was very kind hearted, selfless, and his immediate and extended family meant the world to him. Tim was preceded by death by his mother, Ardis Merry and nephew, Tyler Prahlad. Survivors include his wife, Carol, step daughters, Christina and Angelica Cramb, granddaughter, Cora; father, Robert Merry (Judy), brother Scott Merry (Michell), sisters, Diane Prahlad (Sim) and Julie Hankel (Scott); nephews, David Prahlad, John and Cole Kelly; nieces, Ashley Merry-Spealman and Megan Prahlad. Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 13, 2019 in Great Falls, MT, 2:00 at the Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Habitat for Humanity at



