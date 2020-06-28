Tina L. Kellogg
1968 - 2020
Tina was born May 17th 1968 in Dallas Texas to Robert and Verna Kellogg (Mines). Tina's battle with cancer was lost June 23, 2020. As she wished she passed at home in her sleep. Tina is survived by her son Carlton Tolliver (Emily) and soon to be granddaughter, daughter Madison (Landon) Cooney, Grandkids, Mother Verna Mines, Siblings Robert (Val), Samantha Post (Tim), John (Kristina), Karl (Steve Whipple) and several Aunts, Uncles, in-laws, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her co-workers and friends for all their unwavering support and help these last few months. At Tina's request there will be no formal funeral, A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Family will announce date and time accordingly. May 17, 1968 - June 23, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
