Tina Marie Ruddell Jan. 13, 1975 - June 28, 2019 Tina Ruddell, age 44, passed away quietly at her home in Gold Bar, WA, with her husband, David, her son, Riley, her sister, Tami and her mom and dad, Fred and Norma by her side. She was the older of two children of Fred and Norma Fieldcamp, both who were raised in Monroe, WA. Tina lived her life in Monroe making many friends along the way. She went to school in Monroe, kindergarten through 12th grade. She loved life and lived it to the fullest, even after her diagnosis of breast cancer in May of 2015. She was brave in her fight and all who knew her considered her to be a true warrior, full of grace and dignity. She was a contract administrator at De-El Enterprises, Inc. and a Customer Service Rep at A & I Manufacturing for 13 years. She loved vacationing with her family. She enjoyed scrapbooking and jewelry making. Tina was preceded in death by her Grandmas, Marlene Jarman and Ruth Thorsen; uncles, Glen Jarman, Dale Jarman, Ralph Fieldcamp and Dirk Fieldcamp. Tina is survived by her husband of 19 years, David, her son, Riley; parents, Fred and Norma Fieldcamp, sister, Tami Raleigh (Tom) and her grandpa, Bryant Jarman (Glenda Lumbardo). She leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who loved and admired her. She also leaves her childhood friends, Breannah Haton and Stephanie Baird who will miss her dearly. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. #"Attitude is Everything" #"say "I Love You" often
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 6, 2019