January 24, 1968 - August 2, 2019 Tina Marie Barnett Scott, 51, of Everett died on August 2, 2019 after a short battle with lung and brain cancer. Tina was born on January 24, 1968 and was a life long resident of the greater Everett area having lived around Everett and Snohomish County most of her life. Tina was a strong willed woman that loved her family and especially her grandkids, enjoyed bargain shopping at local thrift stores, and enjoyed celebrating holidays and birthdays with family. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Rayford. She is survived by her daughters, Karisa, Tangie, and Coren Barnett; and their families, (seven grand kids with one more on the way); mother, Patty Cress, all of Everett; and brother, Tony of Auburn, WA; and a huge family of cousins aunts and uncles. Memorial service limited to small family gathering of immediate family with no public service planned.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 13, 2019