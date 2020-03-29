Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd L. Flanagan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 20, 1969-March 17, 2020 Todd Lawrence Flanagan, 51, of Clinton, WA died March 17, 2020 in his Whidbey Island home. Todd was born in Seattle, WA to Ray and Lois Flanagan. He worked for Silver Horde for several years designing fishing lures. He became the go-to-guy for fishing equipment to many of his family and friends. This was the perfect job for him, as he was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending his time on the lake, fishing. When he wasn't fishing, he enjoyed taking care of his chickens. He named them the "Flan a hens". He is survived by his parents, Ray and Lois Flanagan; his daughters, Nichole and Kasie Flanagan, Shayleigh Clark; his son, Kurtis Leidholm; his grandchildren, Ayden, Kylie, Logan, Declan and a new one one the way; his sister, Anne Marie (Greg) Ford; his niece and nephew, Meaghan and Ryan Ford; aunts, cousins and many life long friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Flanagan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, "dew" to social distancing. " Everyone should believe in something, I believe I will go fishing" - Henry David Thoreau



January 20, 1969-March 17, 2020 Todd Lawrence Flanagan, 51, of Clinton, WA died March 17, 2020 in his Whidbey Island home. Todd was born in Seattle, WA to Ray and Lois Flanagan. He worked for Silver Horde for several years designing fishing lures. He became the go-to-guy for fishing equipment to many of his family and friends. This was the perfect job for him, as he was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending his time on the lake, fishing. When he wasn't fishing, he enjoyed taking care of his chickens. He named them the "Flan a hens". He is survived by his parents, Ray and Lois Flanagan; his daughters, Nichole and Kasie Flanagan, Shayleigh Clark; his son, Kurtis Leidholm; his grandchildren, Ayden, Kylie, Logan, Declan and a new one one the way; his sister, Anne Marie (Greg) Ford; his niece and nephew, Meaghan and Ryan Ford; aunts, cousins and many life long friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Flanagan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, "dew" to social distancing. " Everyone should believe in something, I believe I will go fishing" - Henry David Thoreau Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close